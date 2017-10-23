× Silver Alert issued for missing Union County man

UNION COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Blue Springs.

Douglas Panell reportedly has a medical condition that could impair his judgement.

The 73-year-old was last seen around noon on Sunday, October 22 in the 1000 block of County Road 265.

Family members said Panell was driving a black 2017 Nissan Frontier.

If you see him call the Union County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 534-1941.