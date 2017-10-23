Rapper’s videos raise questions after performance at local school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is asking school officials how they decide who is allowed to perform for homecoming after a controversial video by a local rapper was filmed inside a Memphis high school.

Shelby County Schools says they're already investigating whether rapper BlocBoy JB was gambling inside Hamilton High School in South Memphis.

BlocBoy JB says he's a role model — that's part of why he wanted to perform at multiple Shelby County schools' pep rallies, including Hamilton High.

"A lot of just turning kids up for school, motivating them," he said.

But the school district says it's now investigating this video of JB gambling inside the school. Now music videos of the rapper bring up questions of whether he was the right choice to perform.

In one video, he climbs into a home, goes downstairs, lets others in — one armed with a semi-automatic pistol — and they burglarize the home. Others show him holding high-powered weapons.

"I'm not happy with the guns in the video. That's over the top there," said Chris Fair, who lives near Hamilton High.

According to SCS procedures, it's up to the principal of each school to determine who's allowed to be a visitor. The handbook states "Principals are responsible for developing procedures which encourage parents, patrons, and other citizens to visit schools without disrupting the teaching and learning environment."

We asked Shelby County officials how principals picked BlocBoy. The rapper tells us he performed at up to seven schools.

One mom who didn't want to be identified says she doesn't have a problem with it.

"I like the rapper. I don`t have a problem with it at all ... The crazy part about it is that`s just reality now."

But others question if it's the right choice, especially in a city with so much gun violence involving children.

"You don`t want kids around here thinking they need guns for credibility," Fair said. He hopes the videos are just a fantasy.

School officials have still not answered our questions about the vetting process for BlocBoy JB.