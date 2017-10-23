× Police say girl assaulted at South Memphis bus stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a reported assault of a girl at a bus stop in South Memphis Monday.

The girl was standing at a bus stop on Gaither Street at 6:45 a.m. when she was approached by an unidentified man in a vehicle.

The man proceeded to get out of his vehicle and grab the girl inappropriately after she denied his verbal advances.

The man immediately fled the scene.

Police said at least two additional incidents involving a white vehicle and a driver attempting to talk to female students has been reported in the area of Hamilton Middle and High School. The suspect did not exit his vehicle on the two other incidents and no physical contact was made.

The suspect is described by police as a black male with short brown dreadlocks who drives a white four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone who has information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.​

35.105612 -90.031297