Persons of interest wanted in Millington Walmart vandalism case

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Two young men have been named persons of interest after a vandalism incident at a local Walmart.

According to Millington police, the suspects were caught vandalizing property and even intentionally spilled insecticide chemicals in the toy department before leaving.

Surveillance cameras showed the pair drive away in a white truck with two stripes down the center.

If you can identify them, call the Millington Police Department at (901) 873-5622 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-5622.