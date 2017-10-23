× No answers from city after eight Olive Branch employees resign

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Eight City of Olive Branch employees resigned amid a sexual misconduct investigation last week, but so far the city isn’t talking about what happened.

According to a source, all eight employees resigned before they could be fired after the city started investigating allegations of sexual misconduct.

It’s unclear what the employees are accused of but the source says it’s not believed to be criminal in nature.

WREG went to city administration wanting to know, among other things, what caused the investigation and what department the employees were in, but we were told the city doesn’t comment on employee matters.

“We shouldn’t be left out in the cold,” said Lynne Jordan, who lives in Olive Branch and runs a business there. “I think as a taxpayer we should know what’s going on. We should, you know, be notified.”

She wants to know what the allegations are, especially if the employees live in Olive Branch.

“We should know what’s going on around us. We live here. I work here. I own a business here in Old Town. It’s the safety for our kids, our grandkids, their families.”

She points out her business is right by City Hall.

“I work at night a lot. So, being an accountant and having a lot of taxes, I work a lot of hours. I have a girl here, you know, I want to make sure she’s okay.”

She’s a concerned taxpayer looking for answers, but not getting any.