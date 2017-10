× MPD investigating Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department are investigating following a shooting in Whitehaven.

Authorities said one man was shot in the 5100 block of Hudgins, just north of East Holmes Road, but they don’t know his condition at this time.

No suspect information is available.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.