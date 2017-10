MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a report of a peeping tom in the Berclair neighborhood.

According to the report, a woman was sleeping in her home on the 3000 block of Given Avenue when she woke in the early morning hours on Oct. 7 to someone knocking on her back door.

At first glance she realized that an unidentified male was fondling himself on her porch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.