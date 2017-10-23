× MPD investigating officer-involved shots fired incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD investigators are looking into a shots fired incident involving their own officers at a Hickory Hill gas station.

The incident happened at the Phillips 66 at East Shelby Dr. and Kirby Pkwy. around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say officers were flagged down by someone reporting a stolen vehicle at the gas station.

At some point, the officers fired shots at the suspect — but no one was hit.

The suspect drove off in the stolen car but police later found it and arrested the man.

So far, police haven’t released his name or any details about the charges he’s facing.

There’s also no word yet on the status of the officers involved in the shots fired incident.

Stay with WREG for updates on this developing story.