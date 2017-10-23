× Meeting to discuss second veterans home in West Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special meeting to discuss plans for a proposed second veterans home in West Tennessee is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Shelby, Tipton and Fayette counties have the largest veterans population in the state, yet often times our local veterans have to travel outside of the area to receive care, Memphis City Council members Edmund Ford, Jr. and Frank Colvett stated in a release.

That’s something that needs to change, they added.

The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Monday in the fifth floor conference room at City Hall.

If constructed, the center would be the second veterans home in West Tennessee.