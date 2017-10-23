× Marine from Memphis stabbed to death in Hawaii

HONOLULU — A Marine from the Memphis area was stabbed to death in a fight in Hawaii over the weekend, family and the U.S. Marines confirmed.

Sgt. William “Mike” Brown, 23, was a 2012 Bolton High School graduate, his family said. He joined the Marines that year and was stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Police say he was stabbed Saturday morning after an altercation and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Honolulu police Capt. Walter Ozeki says multiple people were at the scene and three suspects were arrested a few blocks away on suspicion of second-degree murder.

According to family, Brown’s awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons. He was also a cousin of Emmett Till, a teenager who was infamously lynched and murdered in Mississippi in 1955. The case helped spur the Civil Rights movement.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers a Memorial contribution be made in his name to the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.