× Grizzlies furious rally leads to win in Houston, 98-90

HOUSTON — The Memphis Grizzlies used a wild fourth quarter rally to comeback for a win over the Houston Rockets, 98-90.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 26 points. Mike Conley scored 12 of his 17 in the fourth quarter that started with the Grizzlies trailing 76-60.

The Grizzlies went on an 20-2 run to take the lead in the final minutes of the game. Their defense held Houston to just 9-of-38 on three-point shooting.

The Grizzlies improved to 3-0 with the victory and travel to Dallas for a game on Wednesday. Eric Gordon led Houston with 27 points. James Harden added 22 for the Rockets.