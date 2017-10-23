Grizzlies furious rally leads to win in Houston, 98-90

Marc Gasol and James Ennis celebrate after a win. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — The Memphis Grizzlies used a wild fourth quarter rally to comeback for a win over the Houston Rockets, 98-90.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 26 points.  Mike Conley scored 12 of his 17 in the fourth quarter that started with the Grizzlies trailing 76-60.

The Grizzlies went on an 20-2 run to take the lead in the final minutes of the game.  Their defense held Houston to just 9-of-38 on three-point shooting.

The Grizzlies improved to 3-0 with the victory and travel to Dallas for a game on Wednesday.  Eric Gordon led Houston with 27 points.  James Harden added 22 for the Rockets.

