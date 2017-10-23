× Funeral arrangements set for Bernal Smith

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Funeral arrangements have been set for Bernal Smith after The Tri-State Defender publisher died Sunday at the age of 45.

The Memphis Association of Black Journalists sent an email of Smith’s funeral arrangements Monday evening.

The funeral will take place at Mt. Vernon Baptist at 620 Parkrose Road on Friday at noon.

The visitation will be held at the same location on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Memphis Association of Black Journalists announced that an honorary scholarship is being founded in Smith’s name.