Felecia Brewer of Kate Bond Middle School is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

Posted 9:26 am, October 23, 2017, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Felecia Brewer of Kate Bond Middle School is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.  Felecia teaches seventh grade and says she loves engaging and enlightening students.  Thank you, Felecia, for your dedication to the education of the students attending Kate Bond Middle School.  You can nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week by following this link.