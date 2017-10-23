× Board of Alderman to discuss controversial Southaven Arena proposal

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Southaven Board of Alderman is scheduled to hold a special meeting to discuss a controversial proposal involving the Southaven Arena.

The city is considering a proposed volleyball league that could force the long-running Southaven Arena flea market to find a new venue.

At last week’s meeting, things got heated between Representative Ashley Henley and Mayor Darren Musselwhite when the topic came up.

Henley, whose district includes Southaven, said she was at the meeting last week after a number of her constituents had asked her to seek an assurance from the mayor that the flea market and other events would be allowed to continue using the arena should the volleyball tournaments be approved.

“What we are talking about … are opportunities available for the citizens that are within the general vicinity … that they will actually use,” said Henley at Tuesday’s meeting. “I get that it’ll make more money for the city and it’ll help you buy prettier signs.”

But the mayor had harsh words for Henley.

“You’ve made it clear that you’re an anti-tax and anti-fee person. You’re a radical, political rightwing. That’s what you are,” Musslewhite said.

He later added, “You need to get this message before you leave tonight: The people of Southaven need you to go to Jackson and do your job. We have roads falling apart throughout this state, our teachers don’t make enough money.”

“I mean no personal disrespect to Representative Henley and respectfully and patiently attempted to answer her questions until it became apparent that she wanted to use the City board meeting to promote her radical anti-tax, anti-fee political ideology,” he told WREG after the incident.