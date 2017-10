Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're doing a little pickin' and grinnin' on Live at 9 as Shelby Forest State Park gets ready to celebrate good, old-fashioned music.

Aquatselli Olde Tyme Music Festival is Saturday, Nov. 4th from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the park.

It will feature some great entertainment like Grassfire Bluegrass Band.

