MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused a Midtown bar to go up in flames.

The Buccaneer Lounge on Monroe in the Medical District burned around 3:30 Sunday morning. It appears to be a total loss.

The venerable dive bar and music venue had closed and reopened several times in the past year but apparently was no longer operating.

Fire officials have not released any information on the fire.