Memphis moves up a spot in latest AP rankings
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:<
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (61) 8-0 1525 1
2. Penn St. 7-0 1444 2
3. Georgia 7-0 1409 3
4. TCU 7-0 1327 4
5. Wisconsin 7-0 1241 5
6. Ohio St. 6-1 1165 6
7. Clemson 6-1 1113 7
8. Miami 6-0 1101 8
9. Notre Dame 6-1 1066 13
10. Oklahoma 6-1 1040 9
11. Oklahoma St. 6-1 894 10
12. Washington 6-1 836 12
13. Virginia Tech 6-1 791 14
14. NC State 6-1 666 16
15. Washington St. 7-1 648 15
16. Michigan St. 6-1 615 18
17. South Florida 7-0 604 16
18. UCF 6-0 500 20
19. Auburn 6-2 397 21
20. Stanford 5-2 344 22
21. Southern Cal 6-2 319 11
22. West Virginia 5- 196 23
23. LSU 6-2 182 24
24. Memphis 6-1 111 25
25. Iowa St. 5-2 98 NR
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 74, Michigan 60, Mississippi St. 43, San Diego St. 7, Georgia Tech 5, South Carolina 2, Marshall 1, Toledo 1.