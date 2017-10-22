× Man shot and killed in Cordova apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in a Cordova apartment complex late Saturday night.

At around 11 p.m., Memphis police were dispatched to the 7600 block of Club Drive on a shooting call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

WREG has a crew working to get more information on this homicide.