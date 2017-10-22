Justin Timberlake to play Super Bowl halftime show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pop superstar Justin Timberlake will perform the halftime show at the Super Bowl in February, the Memphis-area native announced in a Twitter post with his friend Jimmy Fallon on Sunday evening.

It will be Timberlake’s third time performing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, giving him the distinction of having the most appearances by an individual entertainer, according to a news release by the NFL.

His performance with Janet Jackson at 2004’s Super Bowl was notable for its infamous “wardrobe malfunction.”

Timberlake grew up in north Shelby County near Millington before his rise to an entertainment career with the boy band ‘N Sync. He later scored Grammy Awards and critical acclaim with his solo releases, and has appeared in several films and television series. He owns a minority stake in the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Super Bowl will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.