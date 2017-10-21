“I think they got lost and were suffering in 100-degree heat,” Young said.

“They had a choice of a slow and painful death or a quick death,” he said. “And they made the choice of a quick death.”

The Joshua Tree Search and Rescue team said on its Facebook page that it’s easy to get lost in the vast park covering more than 1,200 square miles of the Mojave and Colorado deserts, 130 miles (209 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

“You can take a short hike and lose sight of the road, and, if you didn’t pay attention to what the landmarks look like, in the opposite direction, you could start wandering,” the team said.