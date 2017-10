× MPD officer relieved of duty after DUI arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police Department officer has been relieved of duty after being arrested for DUI.

Memphis Police say Cedric Hawkins was arrested at a traffic stop at I-40 near Sycamore View just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol had been conducting stops and pulled Hawkins over.

Hawkins was was not on duty at the time of his arrest.