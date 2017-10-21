× Man charged with murder of man found near Keystone Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have charged 24-year-old Darius Mack with first-degree murder and evidence tampering.

On October 4th, police were called to the 3300 block of Keystone Avenue where they found Tyreece Fossett with gunshot wounds in his car. Police pronounced Fossett dead at the scene.

Two people who live at the home with Mack says he was on the scene when the victim was found.

After further investigation, police discovered evidence that placed Mack at the scene during the shooting and later found additional evidence.

Mack was later brought in for questioning, where he confessed to killing Fossett after a verbal fight at his home.

Mack told police he had left the fight, got his gun and shot Fossett while he was in his car.

Mack is currently being held at 201 Poplar.