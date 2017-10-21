× Arkansas sputters in ugly loss to Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark-Kamryn Pettway rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns and No. 21 Auburn bounced back from a loss to LSU with a 52-20 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night.

The rushing yards are the most for Pettway since he gained 128 in a win last month over Mercer, and the Tigers (6-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rushed for 345 yards overall. They outgained the Razorbacks 629-334 and have outscored their SEC West counterpart 108-23 over the last two seasons.

Jarrett Stidham completed 19 of 28 passes for 218 yards and rushed for a touchdown for Auburn.

Arkansas freshman Cole Kelley, making his second straight start in place of the injured Austin Allen, finished 14-of-25 passing for 138 yards.

The Razorbacks have lost seven of their last nine games dating to last season and are 27-31 overall under fifth-year coach Bret Bielema, 10-26 in the SEC.