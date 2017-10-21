× Activists, parents look for youth violence solutions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old is in the hospital after being shot outside his South Memphis home Saturday.

Police said someone in a black Infiniti opened fire on Ragan. Family told WREG Marrio Glover was in his driveway when he was shot in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital while police search for the shooter.

Hours later, officers said more children were connected to crime.

Two teens reportedly carjacked a man at gunpoint as he was turning into a gas station on South Perkins and Cottonwood.

Too many teens were involved in violence within the past week.

On Monday, police said 15-year-old Lorenzo Mays and his classmates were held at gunpoint and robbed on the way to the bus stop in Parkway Village.

The crooks shot Mays before getting away.

Also this week, another teen was allegedly shot in the leg walking home from school in North Memphis.

“We need to deal with solutions, and how we can get these kids out of this hell that they are in,” said activist Stevie Moore with F.F.U.N.

Moore spent the day in neighborhoods talking about youth violence and discussing solutions like mentoring and encouraging people to not be afraid to speak up.

“It’s us. That’s what has gone wrong. It’s not the children. Until we accept it’s us, nothing will change,” he said. “All we do is cry when it happens, but we won’t saying nothing before it happens.”

The teens parents have told WREG they hope for change too.

“You don’t know how it affected me and my family and everybody else,” said May’s mother Johnell Grover.

If you can help solve any of these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Remember, you can remain anonymous.