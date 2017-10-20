× West Memphis PD: Burglars steal gun and use it to shoot homeowner’s dog

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.— Two adults and one juvenile are facing charges after police said they broke in to a West Memphis home on the 700 block of East McAuley Drive and shot the homeowner’s dog.

Police have charged Roy Prewitt, 19, with burglary, cruelty to animals, theft of property during the commission of a burglary and possession of a firearm.

They’ve also charged Makayle Franklin, 20 and a juvenile, 16.

According to police, a watchful neighbor noticed suspicious behavior and called police.

The caller told police she saw some people carrying a black and white blanket that contained property and believed it was stolen.

An officer said he began checking the area on foot when he found Prewitt sweating, breathing hard and with grass and leaves in his hair.

Police found a blanket near the home and found an Xbox 360, two controllers, cords, a total of 14 video games, a jar containing money and a handgun.

Police said they pressed Prewitt, 19, but he didn’t provide a good reason for being near the house. An officer detained him.

Officers later found Franklin, 20 and the juvenile near a shed.

According to police, they used the stolen gun to shoot the homeowner’s dog in the back right leg.