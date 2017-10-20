× Tigers basketball team is competitive against North Carolina

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The University of Memphis men’s basketball team held a closed scrimmage against North Carolina Friday night at FedExForum. Playing two 20-minute halves, North Carolina won 70-64.

“I appreciate Coach Williams coming down to play and I thought we had a good outing against a really good North Carolina team,” Head Coach Tubby Smith said. “I was happy with our board work, including the rebounding of Kyvon Davenport and Raynere Thornton.”

Davenport just missed a double-double, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Thornton added seven rebounds. Three Tigers scored double digits, with Davenport and Jamal Johnson each scoring 11 points, while Jeremiah Martin added 10.

“I think our guys are learning how we play and how we can still improve in all areas,” Smith said. “It was a good first test, and there are a lot of areas we can work on. “

Memphis fans can get their first peek at the Tigers on Thursday, Nov. 2nd, when Memphis hosts in-town foe LeMoyne-Owen in an exhibition game.

