TBI issues safety warning after cocaine tests positive for fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety warning to the entire state of Tennessee after samples of cocaine tested positive for fentanyl.

According to a spokesman for the department, fentanyl has previously always been associated with prescription drug use or in samples of heroin. This is the first time samples of cocaine have been found to contain the narcotic, which agents said is so powerful it can kill in very small doses.

“For some time now, we’ve warned about the dangers surrounding fentanyl for those struggling with opioid or prescription drug addiction,” said T.J. Jordan, Assistant Director of the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. “This submission, however, changes the game. It proves the serious risk now also applies to recreational drugs beyond opioids. To be blunt: What you might buy and use, thinking it’s a good time, could cost you your life.”

The TBI urged drug users to stop and seek help, calling the situation “serious.”

“Drug dealers don’t care about the lives of their customers. They only care about making money,” said TBI’s Tommy Farmer, who oversees the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force. “What you think might be high-quality cocaine may very well have been cut with any number of substances, some of them potentially deadly. Why take the risk with something that could kill you?”

Fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin and is 50 to 100 times as potent as morphine, the TBI said.

