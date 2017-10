× SCSO: 50+ rounds fired during shooting at local apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after numerous rounds were reportedly fired at a local apartment complex.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the Centennial Apartment complex in the 3700 block of Centennial Drive Friday morning.

One person was reportedly shot as more than 50 rounds went flying.

WREG is working to gather more information.