Peabody, ducks go pink for breast cancer survivors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peabody Hotel and the famous ducks are going pink for breast cancer survivors.

Thursday morning there was a pink duck march at the hotel and a breast cancer survivor, Linda Herring, was the Honorary Duck Master.

Douglas Browne, the President of The Peabody Hotel Group, said he will be wearing pink every day this month as part of the “Real Men Wear Pink” fundraising campaign.

