Officers investigating early morning shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting at a gas station in Raleigh.

It happened at the Citgo station in the 2900 block of Austin Peay Highway around 2 a.m. Friday.

The parking lot was roped off and several shell casings could be seen on the ground. A four-door vehicle even had its driver’s side window shattered.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police have not released any additional information.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.