Man nearly shot in Raleigh shooting speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tonight there might be three people recovering from gunshot wounds but many people we talked to said they`re victims too.

Victims in their own homes because of the violence in this area.

Tape covers the bullet hole in 62-year-old Creed Stepney`s apartment window.

He was sitting feet away on his couch when he heard what sounded like a war zone.

“I`m sitting here eating. Before I can sit down good just, boom, boom and I hit the floor,” said Stephney.

Miraculously he credits a curtain for stopping the bullet from going any further into his home we were there today when maintenance inspected the shot up window.

Stepney said he knew last night something was off when he saw about 30 people outside, mostly young men.

“I am scared to leave because there’s so many out there,” said Stephney

He said he rarely leaves his home, except to go to his dialysis treatments.

Right now it`s unclear what exactly led to the gunfire but a police report says three people were shot, one of them six times…multiple cars and other apartments were shot up too.

“It was about 15 or 20 shots,” said Stephney

For retiree Stepney, who has lived in his unit for five years enough is enough.

He`s already dealing with enough with dialysis he wants the young people causing the chaos in his neighborhood to think before they pull the trigger.