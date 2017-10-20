Grizzlies look for plan to knock off Warriors

Posted 8:38 pm, October 20, 2017, by

The Grizzlies welcome the World Champion Golden State Warriors to town on Saturday night in the Warriors only visit to Memphis. The Grizzlies and Warriors split four meetings last season with Memphis winning the first two and Golden State taking the next two. The Grizzlies have several new players and a younger roster this season, but Grizzlies coach David Fizdale thinks his team can compete with the Warriors.