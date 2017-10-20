× Gibson plans to open new location in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Gibson Guitar factory is moving out of lee avenue location but it’s not leaving Memphis.

The Nashville based guitar maker says it’ll build and move to a facility nearby.

The CEO says in a statement that it’sMemphiss division is putting up record numbers and the new facility would improve product quality.

“We continue to love the Memphis community and hope to be a key contributor to its future when we move nearby to a more appropriate location for our manufacturing-based business, allowing the world the benefit of our great American craftsmen,” Gibson CEO Henry Juszkiewicz said.

Gibson is looking for a buyer that will allow the factory to keep making guitars while the new facility is being built.