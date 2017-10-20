Furry Friend Luther seeking his forever home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our Furry Friend of the Week is a 10-month-old puppy named Luther.

The adorable Shepherd mix is already 55 pounds, but don’t let that scare you. He’s a lovable and happy dog whose tail never stops wagging.

He’s up for adoption through the Hardeman Adoptable Animals rescue group in Bolivar.

But if you can’t make Luther a part of your family, you can still help.

The organization is hosting their annual event, March of Dogs Parade and costume contest, this Saturday.

You can enter your dog and check out all of the animals up for adoption.

There will also be free kid games and prizes, a silent auction, crafts fair and more.

For more information, call (901) 356-4843.