MEMPHIS, Tenn. —October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and while many focus on women as the ones affected by this type of cancer, men are being diagnosed with it too.

In fact, one in every 1,000 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

For Memphis Police Officer Vance Stacks was one of those men. He stopped by Live at 9 to talk about his experience and tell us how he is doing.