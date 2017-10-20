× Bank customers describe shootout during attempted armored truck robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police continue to search for an attempted robbery suspect after nabbing another one in a neighborhood near the Greenline around 4 p.m. Friday.

Both men are suspected of shooting at the driver of an armored Brinks truck during an attempted robbery at the Regions Bank on Summer Avenue near Waring.

Eighteen-year-old Beth Culver and her mother, Cindy, are two regulars at the bank.

“We’re so close with the people that work here,” said Beth Culver.

The women were pulling out of the parking lot around 2:15 p.m. when they saw one of the suspects shooting at the truck driver.

“We just saw a white car pull up on the curb, jump out and run toward the Brinks truck and we saw a guy in a light blue shirt shooting [in] that direction,” said Cindy Culver.

Both Culvers said the driver started shooting back at the suspects, who took off.

"It was like, 10 to 12 shots," said Cindy Culver.

At first, they feared the bullets might start flying in their direction, and so they fled.

But once the shooting stopped, they turned back.

"They were, like, 'I can’t just kind of run from this,' and that’s when they decided to call the 911 and everything," said Kelci Culver, who arrived at the scene after getting a call from her sister and mother.

Kelci Culver said her mother, a former EMT, wanted to check on the driver.

Police confirm 1 person detained for robbery, 1 on the run. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Za4o9leVgH — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) October 20, 2017

"Make sure that everybody is okay until an ambulance or something could get here," said Kelci Culver.

Thankfully, everyone was okay -- and Cindy Culver says that's what's important.

"Just thankful that I can go home and put my arms around my daughter and say, ‘Thank you, God,’ that she’s okay and not hurt," she said.