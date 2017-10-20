× Affidavit: Reckless driver intentionally hit man with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after he attempted to hit several people with his car, police say.

According to an affidavit, a witness told officers Mario Rogers was driving recklessly in the area of North Cleveland and Jefferson, trying to hit several people on the street Wednesday afternoon. She stated at one point Rogers did a u-turn and intentionally hit one man who was walking down the street before speeding away.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

Authorities were unable to provide a motive for the alleged incident and Rogers denied the allegations.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder.