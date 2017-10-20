× ​Eight Olive Branch city employees resign amid sexual misconduct investigation

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss.— Eight City of Olive Branch employees are off the job amid an investigation into sexual misconduct.

WREG has confirmed with a source that all eight employees resigned this week before they could be fired.

This comes after the city began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct.

The source didn’t elaborate, so it’s not clear exactly what they’re accused of, but it isn’t believed to be criminal in nature.

WREG is working to find out more and will update this story as soon as we do.