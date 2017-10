× Veterans foundation helps purchase dogs to aid wounded warriors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One organization is stepping in to help service men and women cope after their time in the armed forces.

The Whiskey Kilo Sierra Foundation for Wounded Veterans just donated $30,000 to buy services dogs for the the Paul Oliver Foundation, which helps veterans with PTSD.

The dogs help veterans overcome emotional stress.

The money covers the purchase of two trained pups.