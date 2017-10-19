Target recalls leather pouf ottoman over suffocation, choking concerns

WASHINGTON — Target has issued a recall for a popular ottoman over fears it could harm young children.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the zippers on Room Essentials’ leather pouf ottoman can easily be opened by kids who could then suffocate or choke on the beads inside.

No injuries have been reported. The recall is purely precautionary.

The more than 7,000 ottomans affected by the recall were sold nationwide and online from June to August 2017, and will have model number 249-19-1286 printed on a white tag. The model numbers can also be found on your receipt.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products should immediately stop use and place it out of reach of children.

Target said customers will receive a full refund.