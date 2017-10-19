× Safety regulators encouraging families to Go Cordless

WASHINGTON — Federal safety regulators are urging families to Go Cordless as part of Window Coverings Safety Month.

Research discovered that from 1996 to 2012, 184 young children and infants died from strangling in window cords. In addition, more than 1600 children ranging in age from 14 months to 8 years were treated in emergency rooms across the country after nearly strangling themselves.

Data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 59 percent of the documented cases of injuries or deaths involved horizontal blinds; 24 percent involved soft window coverings such as drapery and roll up shades; and 17 percent were due to vertical blinds. Cordless window coverings accounted for zero percent.

If going cordless is not possible, experts said families should make sure cords are out of reach and as short as possible.

Be sure there’s no furniture nearby that kids could climb on and reach the cords.

Safety experts also said those continuous loop cords need to be pulled tight and anchored with a tension device.

For more facts and safety tips, visit the Go Cordless website.