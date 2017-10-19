× Police: TSU student charged after attempting to poison roommate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee State University student is facing a felony charge after allegedly recording a video of herself attempting to poison her college roommate.

The victim started having health issues over the course of several weeks, WTVF reported. She experienced sudden weight loss, appetite changes and diarrhea, but told authorities she was never able to figure out what was causing it.

That is until she saw the video.

According to the news outlet, the student learned through Snap Chat that her roommate, Tierni Williams, had been tampering with her water. Williams was reportedly even captured on camera dipping a Styrofoam cup into a toilet and then pouring the water into the victim’s water bottles.

She even made the statement that the woman would get sick after drinking it and laughed.

Williams was charged with adulteration of food, liquid or pharmaceuticals, bodily injury.

In a released statement, TSU stated students who violate criminal law or the code of conduct could be suspended or even expelled from the university.