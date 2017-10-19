× Police: Suspect turns himself in after killing mom, two children

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A Forrest City man turned himself in after a woman and her two small children were killed late Wednesday evening.

Police confirmed they received a shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. and soon discovered a woman and her two daughters dead. The children were six and nine years old, respectively.

The suspect’s father identified him for WREG but it’s unclear if the woman’s family has been notified. He said the couple’s 2-year-old daughter was also inside the home at the time, but not hurt. The little girl is now with her grandmother.

This is a developing story.