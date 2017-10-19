Mississippi school district rankings: DeSoto near the top

JACKSON, Miss. — About one in five Mississippi school districts showed improvement under the state’s rating system in 2016 through 2017. Some benefited from better gradation rates and test scores and others apparently benefited from changes in the scoring system.

The number of F-rated districts fell from 20 to nine, while the number earning C, B or A ratings all increased, as ratings were released by state officials today.

Among the top-performing districts — Oxford and DeSoto County both received As.

Among the schools with lower ratings, Clarksdale Municpal School District, Tunica County and Coahoma County all received a D rating.

A full list is below, with last year’s rankings listed beside each district to show whether they improved, declined or stayed the same: