Mississippi school district rankings: DeSoto near the top

Posted 7:33 pm, October 19, 2017, by , Updated at 07:36PM, October 19, 2017
JACKSON, Miss. — About one in five Mississippi school districts showed improvement under the state’s rating system in 2016 through 2017. Some benefited from better gradation rates and test scores and others apparently benefited from changes in the scoring system.

The number of F-rated districts fell from 20 to nine, while the number earning C, B or A ratings all increased, as ratings were released by state officials today.

Among the top-performing districts — Oxford and DeSoto County both received As.

Among the schools with lower ratings, Clarksdale Municpal School District, Tunica County and Coahoma County all received a D rating.

A full list is below, with last year’s rankings listed beside each district to show whether they improved, declined or stayed the same:

A RATED (15 districts) 
Petal: A
Oxford: A
Booneville: A
Enterprise: A
Ocean Springs: A
Clinton: A
Lamar County: B
Poplarville: B
Madison County: A
Biloxi: B
DeSoto County: A
Pearl: A
Union: A
Long Beach: A
Newton County: AB RATED (43 districts) 
Rankin County: A
Pass Christian: A
Gulfport: B
Baldwyn: B
Lafayette County: B
Amory: C
Jackson County: A
Forrest Agricultural: B
Union: A
New Albany: B
Alcorn County: B
West Jasper: C
Harrison County: B
Bay St Louis-Waveland: B
Monroe County: B
Tupelo: B
Pontotoc City: B
Stone County: B
Lowndes County: B
Itawamba County: B
Webster County: B
Richton: C
Prentiss County: B
Grenada: C
Pearl River County: B
Tishomingo County: B
South Tippah: B
George County: B
Houston: C
Jones County: B
Pascagoula-Gautier: B
Lauderdale County: B
Coahoma Agricultural: B
Kosciusko: B
Forrest County: B
Pontotoc County: B
Benton County: C
Hancock County: B
Greene County: B
Lee County: B
Marion County: B
Winona: B
Lincoln County: B

C RATED (43 districts) 
Choctaw County: C
Columbia: B
Smith County: C
Calhoun County: C
Neshoba County: B
Franklin County: B
North Tippah: C
Scott County: B
Philadelphia: C
Louisville: C
Hollandale: D
North Pike: C
Nettleton: C
Western Line: D
Hinds County: C
South Panola: D
Holly Springs: C
Newton: D
Lawrence County: C
Starkville-Oktibbeha: C
Picayune: B
West Point: D
Water Valley: C
Jefferson Davis County: D
Tate County: C
Copiah County: C
Perry County: C
East Jasper: D
South Delta: D
Marshall County: C
Brookhaven: C
Leake County: D
Greenwood: D
Carroll County: D
Attala County: C
Coffeeville: D
Senatobia: B
Jefferson County: F
Simpson County: C
Aberdeen: C
West Bolivar: C
Yazoo County: C
West Tallahatchie: C

D RATED (34 districts, 2 charter schools) 
Joel Smilow Prep Charter: first year, previously unrated
Reimagine Prep Charter: D
Walthall County: D
Wayne County: C
Hattiesburg: D
Forest: C
Covington County: C
Quitman: D
Quitman County: F
Cleveland: C
East Tallahatchie: D
South Pike: D
Okolona: F
Lumberton: D
Vicksburg Warren: D
Laurel: D
Canton: F
North Panola: D
Moss Point: D
Durant: D
Meridian: D
Amite County: F
Columbus: D
North Bolivar: D
Clarksdale: F
Leland: F
Yazoo City: F
Tunica County: C
Natchez-Adams: F
Claiborne County: D
Coahoma County: F
Chickasaw County: D
Kemper County: F
McComb: D
Hazlehurst: D
Montgomey County: F

F RATED (8 districts, 1 charter school) 
Midtown Public Charter: F
Greenville: F
Sunflower County: D
Wilkinson County: F
Holmes County: F
Noxubee County: F
Jackson: F
Humphreys County: F
Leflore County: D

UNRATED (1 district) 
Corinth

Source: Mississippi Department of Education 