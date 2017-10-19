Mississippi school district rankings: DeSoto near the top
The number of F-rated districts fell from 20 to nine, while the number earning C, B or A ratings all increased, as ratings were released by state officials today.
Among the top-performing districts — Oxford and DeSoto County both received As.
Among the schools with lower ratings, Clarksdale Municpal School District, Tunica County and Coahoma County all received a D rating.
A full list is below, with last year’s rankings listed beside each district to show whether they improved, declined or stayed the same:
Petal: A
Oxford: A
Booneville: A
Enterprise: A
Ocean Springs: A
Clinton: A
Lamar County: B
Poplarville: B
Madison County: A
Biloxi: B
DeSoto County: A
Pearl: A
Union: A
Long Beach: A
Newton County: AB RATED (43 districts)
Rankin County: A
Pass Christian: A
Gulfport: B
Baldwyn: B
Lafayette County: B
Amory: C
Jackson County: A
Forrest Agricultural: B
Union: A
New Albany: B
Alcorn County: B
West Jasper: C
Harrison County: B
Bay St Louis-Waveland: B
Monroe County: B
Tupelo: B
Pontotoc City: B
Stone County: B
Lowndes County: B
Itawamba County: B
Webster County: B
Richton: C
Prentiss County: B
Grenada: C
Pearl River County: B
Tishomingo County: B
South Tippah: B
George County: B
Houston: C
Jones County: B
Pascagoula-Gautier: B
Lauderdale County: B
Coahoma Agricultural: B
Kosciusko: B
Forrest County: B
Pontotoc County: B
Benton County: C
Hancock County: B
Greene County: B
Lee County: B
Marion County: B
Winona: B
Lincoln County: B
C RATED (43 districts)
Choctaw County: C
Columbia: B
Smith County: C
Calhoun County: C
Neshoba County: B
Franklin County: B
North Tippah: C
Scott County: B
Philadelphia: C
Louisville: C
Hollandale: D
North Pike: C
Nettleton: C
Western Line: D
Hinds County: C
South Panola: D
Holly Springs: C
Newton: D
Lawrence County: C
Starkville-Oktibbeha: C
Picayune: B
West Point: D
Water Valley: C
Jefferson Davis County: D
Tate County: C
Copiah County: C
Perry County: C
East Jasper: D
South Delta: D
Marshall County: C
Brookhaven: C
Leake County: D
Greenwood: D
Carroll County: D
Attala County: C
Coffeeville: D
Senatobia: B
Jefferson County: F
Simpson County: C
Aberdeen: C
West Bolivar: C
Yazoo County: C
West Tallahatchie: C
D RATED (34 districts, 2 charter schools)
Joel Smilow Prep Charter: first year, previously unrated
Reimagine Prep Charter: D
Walthall County: D
Wayne County: C
Hattiesburg: D
Forest: C
Covington County: C
Quitman: D
Quitman County: F
Cleveland: C
East Tallahatchie: D
South Pike: D
Okolona: F
Lumberton: D
Vicksburg Warren: D
Laurel: D
Canton: F
North Panola: D
Moss Point: D
Durant: D
Meridian: D
Amite County: F
Columbus: D
North Bolivar: D
Clarksdale: F
Leland: F
Yazoo City: F
Tunica County: C
Natchez-Adams: F
Claiborne County: D
Coahoma County: F
Chickasaw County: D
Kemper County: F
McComb: D
Hazlehurst: D
Montgomey County: F
F RATED (8 districts, 1 charter school)
Midtown Public Charter: F
Greenville: F
Sunflower County: D
Wilkinson County: F
Holmes County: F
Noxubee County: F
Jackson: F
Humphreys County: F
Leflore County: D
UNRATED (1 district)
Corinth