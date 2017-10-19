Man wonders if his grandmother’s rape could have been prevented

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four women are finally getting justice nearly two decades after they were raped.

"My grandmother never wanted to tell me," said a man we kept anonymous because of the sensitive crime.

He said he found out what happened to his grandmother when an officer showed up at their door a few years ago.

"They came to the house and told her the man was detained," he said. "She cried, and we cried together,"

His grandmother was one of four women raped by Tony Sea between 2000 and 2001.

In each case, Sea broke into their homes in Binghampton, Frayser and Raleigh, tied them up with telephone cords and sexually assaulted them.

The victims went to the rape crisis center where the were tested, and for years, they waited and waited.

No word. No suspect. No arrests.

WREG was the first to uncover their sexual assault kits, as well as thousands of others, were never tested.

Sea was arrested again and again for drugs and for trying to run over an officer in 2003.

He wasn't charged for rape until the sexual assault kits were finally tested and his DNA was a match.

Nearly two decades later, Sea pleaded guilty to the four cases and was sentenced to 40 years.

"She's losing a lot because of this," said the victim's grandson.

He said his grandmother never got to witness justice. Two months ago, immigration agents arrested her. She's waiting deportation in Miami.

"She can't do anything about it. We are working with her day by day," he said.