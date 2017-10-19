Man struggling with health issues receives blessing from church family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Hardwick was addicted to drugs and alcohol. His life was going nowhere, but then everything changed in May 1999 when be became a Christian.

He said God laid it on his heart to help others so he enrolled in Bible college. He's been a regular speaker at Calvary Rescue Mission and the Desoto County Jail ever since, trying to give hope to those struggling.

Kevin has been blessed with a beautiful family and has a reputation of always helping those in need, but now he is the one needing help.

"He was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago, actually it just started with a sore throat. He went to the ER because it wasn't getting better, and he was in surgery that evening and found out he had throat cancer," said our playmaker Kirby Carter.

Carter has known the Hardwick family for more than seven years and said Kevin has been a huge blessing.

"He had a request on Facebook that said he would love to be able to go see his daughter in Florida, and son-in-law and grand daughter. They just bought their first home."

Kirby and her church family wanted to help make this wish come true.

"So I said, 'I need to e-mail Pass It On.' I need to do this. I can do that. So I just told some friends, 'Ya'll, please pray. Please pray', and so when I got the call I was so excited because I knew there wasn't too much that I could do, but I thought through this we could help be a blessing to them."

But even we didn't know how much of a blessing.

As Kirby handed Kevin the $600 from WREG, she had a surprise — $300 from his church family.

Then Tim Simpson made his own announcement.

"Once a month we have an anonymous donor that kicks in an extra $400."

"I'm blessed," Kevin said after the overwhelming surprise.

"You are blessed."