Little Rock drops out of Amazon headquarters pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Amazon’s hunt for another headquarters site, another Mid-South city has bitten the dist.

Little Rock, Arkansas’ capital city, is pre-emptively rejecting its long-shot bid to host Amazon’s second headquarters, telling the e-commerce giant in a full-page newspaper ad: “It’s not you. It’s us.”

Little Rock officials announced Thursday they wouldn’t submit a proposal after the Seattle-based tech giant set off a nationwide race for its business last month with a call for bids. The city’s mayor, Mark Stodola, said last month he would pursue a project that Amazon said could create as many as 50,000 new full-time jobs.

The city didn’t meet many of the qualifications Amazon said it needed for the headquarters, including an international airport and on-site mass transit.

Meanwhile, Memphis is still in the running, with a package of incentives and a bid with strong city support as the site for Amazon’s second HQ. The deadline for cities to apply was Thursday.

Seperately, the local economic development board on Wednesday signed off on an incentive package for an Amazon fulfillment center in Memphis.