Kaleidoscope Kitchen: Helping chefs share masterpieces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As any foodie can tell you, there are a lot of good cooks in Memphis. Many, like Cece and Flora, just need the space and resources to share their food and special gifts with the public.

"I've been rolling samosas. We do this even in our sleep," Cece said.

The two women own AROMA Kitchen and said Kaleidoscope Kitchen is "a God sent" and a new tool in their cooking arsenal. The newly opened space is complete with a commercial stove, refrigerator and other small appliances needed to make their creations.

"It's a wonderful kitchen. As you can see it has everything we need to be successful."

Success is what Kaleidoscope Kitchen is all about. People looking to start a culinary business should consider starting here. Through a grant, the Binghampton Development Corporation offers basic culinary and business classes to get chefs started.

"They also leave with a business plan that they can use to start, grow and maybe get capitol for their business," said Olivia Haslop.

The commercial kitchen is available for anyone to rent. The rates are $12 per hour for those living in Binghampton and $15 for everyone else. They also offer monthly time packages.

It works out great for the ladies of AROMA Kitchen who say business has been booming.

"We have been really busy in the best way possible."

They've rented out the space several times to keep up with all of the orders.

"Our goal really is to encourage them to remain and thrive in the neighborhood, and in doing so, boost the local economy," said Haslop.

Bottom line, if cooking and selling your food is on the menu, Kaleidoscope Kitchen may be just the place for you.

For more information, contact the Binghampton Development Corporation at (901) 347-0504.

Their office is located at 280 Tillman Street.