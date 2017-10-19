× Hustle trade for former Memphis Tiger Trahson Burrell

MEMPHIS – The Memphis Hustle today announced that the organization has completed a trade with the Long Island Nets, acquiring the returning player rights to Trahson Burrell, a University of Memphis product, and Dwayne Polee II as well as Long Island’s 2017 fourth round draft pick. In exchange, Long Island will receive the returning player rights to Hustle 2017 NBA G League Expansion Draft selections Okaro White and Jamaal Franklin as well as Memphis’ 2017 and 2018 second round picks.

Burrell spent two seasons (2014-16) at Memphis, where he appeared in 63 games (22 starts) and averaged 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.9 minutes per game. During his first pro season with the Long Island Nets in 2016-17, he appeared in 49 games (36 starts) and averaged 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.39 steals per game. Additionally, Burrell participated in the 2017 NBA G League Slam Dunk Contest.