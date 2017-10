× Help fight crime in Shelby County by shopping with Amazon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You can help fight crime in Shelby County just by shopping with Amazon.

Crime Stoppers participates in the Amazon-Smile program.

Any eligible item purchased from Amazon will benefit the local organization — 0.5 percent of a purchase price becomes a donation to crimestoppers of Memphis and Shelby County.

Just use this link: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/58-1449270